Chelsea Women star Kirby signs new contract



Chelsea striker Fran Kirby has extended her contract with the Women’s Super League champions until the summer of 2023.

The England international, 27, has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.







Meanwhile, Kirby’s side have been drawn to face two-time winners Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

Chelsea will be at home in the first leg. The winners of the tie will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengard in the semi-finals.







