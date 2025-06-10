Chelsea Women sign Switzerland goalkeeper Peng

Chelsea have completed the signing of Switzerland goalkeeper Livia Peng from Werder Bremen.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Women’s Super League champions and will compete for a place with Hannah Hampton.

Peng said: “It feels so good to be here. When I was 10, I dreamed of playing for Chelsea. Now, my childhood dream has come true and it’s so exciting. I’m really happy to join the Chelsea family and get started.

“It’s such a big club. Chelsea want to win titles and so do I. We’re a good match. I’m hungry to win here.”