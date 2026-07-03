Chelsea Women sign Japan midfielder Matsukubo

Chelsea have signed Japan international midfielder Manaka Matsukubo on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old has joined the Blues from American National Women’s Soccer League side North Carolina Courage.

Matsukubo scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 58 matches for North Carolina, and was named the league’s midfielder of the year in 2025.

Speaking to the club website, Matsukubo said: “I’m so excited to be joining Chelsea, a club with a lot of history.

“The club has a strong history of winning trophies and has done so well at the top of the game, so I couldn’t pass up this opportunity. I want to help continue this club’s tradition of winning trophies for years to come.”