Chelsea Women held to goalless draw at the Bridge

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge by Swedish side Häcken in the Women’s Champions League, meaning they were unable to take top spot in Group D.

Chelsea dominated the game – they had 71% possession and 22 attempts on goal – but could not break the deadlock.

Sam Kerr had a goal disallowed for offside and headed against the bar, while Erin Cuthbert also went close to scoring for the Blues when her strike hit the bar too.

It was a frustrating night for Emma Hayes’ side but they remain unbeaten in the group, with five points from three games.

Hacken lead the group, with seven points. Both teams are above Real Madrid and Paris FC.







