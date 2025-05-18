Chelsea win Women’s FA Cup to complete treble

Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-0 at Wembley to win the Women’s FA Cup and complete a domestic treble.

Sandy Baltimore scored twice and Catarina Macario also netted in a resounding Blues victory.

Baltimore’s penalty just before half-time put them in front, Macario’s 84th-minute header doubled the lead and Baltimore struck again in stoppage time.

With the League Cup and a sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title already in the bag, their triumph at the national stadium rounded off a remarkable first season under Sonia Bompastor, who has been a revelation since replacing Emma Hayes.

Baltimore scored from the spot after Erin Cuthbert had been fouled by Celin Bizet.

There was no way back for last year’s winners once Macario headed in Baltimore’s free-kick.

And Baltimore added a third by turning away from United’s Lisa Naalsund and firing home in fine style.

