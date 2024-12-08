Chelsea win to stay five points clear at top of WSL

Sjoeke Nusken scored twice as Chelsea maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-2 victory over Brighton at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues scored twice in the space of five minutes, with Nusken and Aggie Beever-Jones netting, before Jelena Cankovic pulled a goal back shortly before the interval.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd restored the two-goal advantage early in the second half but Brighton responded again, with Kiko Seike making it 3-2.

The visitors threatened an equaliser before Nusken’s stoppage-time header sealed the win for the champions.







