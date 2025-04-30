Chelsea win to seal sixth consecutive WSL title

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to seal a sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title.

Lucy Bronze scored the only goal of the game at Leigh Sports Village Stadium, where the Blues only needed a draw to be confirmed as champions after second-placed Arsenal lost 5-2 to Aston Villa earlier in the evening.

Sonia Bompastor’s side, unbeaten in the WSL this season, were not at their best but Bronze broke the deadlock on 74 minutes by heading in Sandy Baltimore’s corner.

Having also claimed the Women’s League Cup this season, Chelsea can win the treble – they will face United again in the Women’s FA Cup final next month.

“This league is really competitive so for us to still be unbeaten is something really good,” said a jubilant Bompastor.

“It’s not easy to come as a new manager to a new country and adjust to a new league. I learned a lot and had a great bunch of players and a great staff as well.

“At the start of the season I was not expecting us to be in a position to achieve this with two games left.

“We had the right mindset from the beginning of the season until the end.”