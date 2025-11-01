Chelsea win to maintain one-point lead at top of WSL

Chelsea maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-0 win against London City Lionesses at Stamford Bridge.

Summer signing Ellie Carpenter scored an early opener, thumping in at the far post after being found by Sandy Baltimore’s cross.

And the fit-again Sam Kerr (pictured), on as a substitute, marked her return to league action at the Bridge by adding a second in stoppage time to seal what was a hard-fought win for the champions.

The Blues, who are being pushed hard by second-placed Manchester City, came under pressure in ythe second half before Kerr lobbed keeper Elene Lete.

Meanwhile, Lucy Bronze completed the full game following her own return from injury. She played in a back three.