Chelsea win to go eight points clear at top of WSL

Chelsea beat Leicester 3-1 to go eight points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

Catarina Macario’s deflected free-kick gave them an early lead at Kingsmeadow before second-half goals from Aggie Beever-Jones and Erin Cuthbert (pictured).

Beever-Jones made it 2-0 after being set up by Mayra Ramirez’s back-heel, before Yuka Momiki pulled a goal back for the visitors by lobbing keeper Hannah Hampton.

Cuthbert, who had earlier hit the bar, sealed the win late on when she found the far corner of the net from near the edge of the penalty area.

The defending champions are firmly on course to retain their title – and remain unbeaten under manager Sonia Bompastor, having won 14 and drawn two of their 16 WSL matches this season.







