Chelsea will beat top sides ‘very soon’ – Maresca

Enzo Maresca felt Chelsea deserved their point against Arsenal – and insisted it is only a matter of time until they are beating the likes of the Gunners.

Pedro Neto scored a superb equaliser for the Blues in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The game underlined Chelsea’s progress – and the result means they go into the international break third in the Premier League table.

“The performance was good. We 100% at least deserved a point,” said Maresca.

“We are behind teams like Manchester City and Arsenal because they have had the same manager for a long time. But it doesn’t mean that we are not going to come and win the game.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We tried to win – and very soon we will win this kind of game.”

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer was a doubt for the game but played despite nursing a knee problem.

“He is painful now, but it doesn’t look like he is in bother. I’m happy with his performance,” head coach Maresca said.







