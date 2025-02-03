Chelsea v West Ham player ratings
Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham and move up to fourth in the Premier League table. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.
Filip Jorgensen: 6
Selected in place of the dropped Robert Sanchez, the Dane could do nothing to prevent Jarrod Bowen from netting for West Ham. Seemed nervous early on, but otherwise a solid display when called upon.
Tosin Adarabioyo: 7
The former Fulham defender was ever reliable at the back. Knowledgeable and forthright with his clearances. Helped shore up against the Hammers’ forays in the second half.
Levi Colwill: 5
Played alongside Tosin at the heart of the defence. Had to be on alert for the Hammers’ ever-threatening Jarrod Bowen – but his error in defensive distribution contributed to the visitors’ captain breaking the deadlock three minutes before half-time.
Marc Cucurella: 6
Struggled early on against Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the visitors looking dangerous on the break. However, the defender did well against the threat of Mohammed Kudus.
Reece James: 6
The Chelsea captain, deployed in the right wing – position, linked well at times with Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke. Booked for a needless foul on Carlos Soler.
Enzo Fernandez: 6
Presented with a good scoring opportunity by Madueke on the half-hour but the Argentine’s effort lacked sufficient power to trouble keeper Alphonse Areola. Helped out well defensively when required late on.
Moises Caicedo: 6
Keen in the tackle and helped win the ball at times to help Fernandez. Competed well with Tomas Soucek and helped thwart West Ham’s pressing.
Jadon Sancho: 5
Caused occasional panic for the West Ham rearguard in the opening period. Should have done better with an effort before half-time. Not the best night for the winger and boss Enzo Maresca opted to replace him with Pedro Neto.
Cole Palmer: 8
Quiet first half until his expertly-taken free kick was saved by Areola. Helped to put Chelsea ahead in the 74th minute when his left-footed cross from a difficult angle took a deflection off luckless Wan-Bissaka. Increasingly influential in the final third as the game wore on.
Noni Madueke: 7
Went very close with a left-footed, angled effort in the 14th minute, after being set up well by Nicolas Jackson. Did well on the flank.
Nicolas Jackson: 5
Was a busy – if ineffective – presence as Chelsea laboured for long spells against West Ham’s organisation. Took a knock at the end of the first half and was replaced shortly into the second.
Pedro Neto: 6
Came on for Sancho seven minutes after the restart. Made an instant impact with the Blues’ equaliser, firing home from close range in the 63rd minute.
Marc Guiu: 7
Replaced Jackson as part of the double substitution with Neto. Helped Chelsea become more assertive before they went ahead.
Malo Gusto: 6
A replacement for James after an hour and was solid.
Christopher Nkunku: 6
Came for Madueke on the hour mark. Led the line well and gave Chelsea a bit more focus up front in the latter stages.