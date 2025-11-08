Chelsea up to second after beating Wolves

Chelsea 3

Gusto (51′)

Joao Pedro (65′)

Neto (73′)

Gusto (51′)Joao Pedro (65′)Neto (73′) Wolves 0



Malo Gusto scored the first goal of his career as Chelsea produced an emphatic second-half display to see off the Premier League’s bottom side and move up to second in the table.

Pedro Neto scored against his former club and there was also a goal for Joao Pedro in what turned out to be a convincing Blues win.

But Gusto’s goal early in the second period was much-needed by Chelsea, who were booed off at half-time.

They had started strongly, with Alejandro Garnacho failing to take a great chance when his poor effort was saved by keeper Sam Johnstone after he had been set up by Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez then went close when his corner deceived Johnstone and was cleared off the line by Toti Gomes.

Struggling Wolves seemed there for the taking, but Chelsea’s inability to break them down led to frustration in the stands growing – and Joao Pedro added to the unease by dragging a shot well wide of the target.

However, after the interval, Garnacho and Joao Pedro both atoned for their earlier misses.

Garnacho crossed for Gusto to head in at the far post, and Joao Pedro slotted home after being teed up by Estevao, who made an instant impact after coming on as a substitute, going past his man and pulling the ball back for his fellow Brazilian to tuck away his fourth goal of the season.

Garnacho created the third, speeding past Santiago Bueno and setting up Neto for a simple finish.

Chelsea continued to dominate and Marc Guiu, also on as a substitute, poked the loose ball against the post after Johnstone had blocked Joao Pedro’s deflected shot.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto (James 77), Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez (Santos 83), Neto (Guiu 77), Joao Pedro (Gittens 83), Garnacho, Delap (Estevao 64).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Tosin, Hato, Acheampong.