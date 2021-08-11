Chelsea win on penalties to claim Super Cup

Chelsea 1 Villarreal 1

(Chelsea won 6-5 on penalties)

Two penalty saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga – his only touches of the match – won the Uefa Super Cup for Chelsea at Belfast’s Windsor Park.

The Blues keeper was brought on for Edouard Mendy in the final moments of extra time and his saves in the subsequent shoot-out were decisive.

Kai Havertz missed Chelsea’s opening penalty but Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic and Antonio Rudiger all scored.

And Kepa, who had earlier kept out Aïssa Mandi’s spot-kick, clinched victory for Chelsea by saving from Raul Albiol.

Hakim Ziyech put the Blues ahead on 27 minutes after being set up by Kai Havertz.

But Ziyech went off a couple of minutes before half-time after suffering what looked like a nasty shoulder injury in a collision with former Tottenham defender Juan Foyth.

Chelsea were dominant in the first half but Villarreal were much better in the second and Gerard Moreno hit the post before eventually equalising.

Chelsea: Mendy (Kepa 120), Zouma (Christensen 66), Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi (Azpilicueta 82), Kante (Jorginho 66), Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech (Pulisic 43), Havertz, Werner (Mount 66).







