Ziyech and Kante shine as Chelsea draw with Spurs in friendly



Hakim Ziyech scored twice for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dominated much of the pre-season friendly but Spurs came back from two down with goals from Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

Chelsea were excellent during a high-tempo first half in which N’Golo Kante ran the midfield and set up the opening goal by tackling Lucas near the halfway line – Ziyech did the rest.

Ziyech netted again four minutes after the interval, this time after being set up by Marcos Alonso.







