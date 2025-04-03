Chelsea v Tottenham player ratings

Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to move back into the top four of the Premier League. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Robert Sanchez: 7

Had his blushes spared when a Pape Matar Sarr strike that crept underneath his hand was ruled out for a foul by the VAR. Made a vital late stop to keep out Heung-min Son and was otherwise assured when dealing with crosses and corners.

Malo Gusto: 7

Played an important role moving into midfield from right-back as Chelsea controlled the middle of the park for much of the contest. Also provided a decent amount of attacking impetus.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Comfortably marshalled Dominic Solanke throughout as the decision to loan him out at the start of the season looks evermore bizarre. Was rarely tested but reliable when called upon.

Levi Colwill: 7

The sort of performance the young England international needs to produce more if Chelsea’s defence is going to be built around him. Didn’t do anything spectacular but barely put a foot wrong.

Marc Cucurella: 7

Made a number of good defensive interventions throughout and helped make Chelsea a real threat down their left. Was needlessly booked for something he said to referee Craig Pawson after Tottenham’s second-half equaliser was disallowed.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Overcame an early injury scare before going on to make more tackles than any other player on the pitch. Helped set the tone for Chelsea’s early dominance of the game, and was unfortunate to see a superb second-half goal ruled out.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

Found the space in the box to produce the game’s defining moment when he scored the winner. Looks far more comfortable further up the pitch and getting into the box.

Jadon Sancho: 6

Was heavily involved in Chelsea’s attacking play in the first half but struggled to find either the right moment to either pass or shoot on several occasions, wasting promising positions in the process.

Cole Palmer: 7

Always looked the Chelsea player most likely to make something happen, as is so often the case. Final pass was lacking at times, but his inch-perfect cross picked out Fernandez for the game’s only goal.

Pedro Neto: 6

One of his more frustrating nights as he struggled to get involved for the most part and was pretty wasteful when the ball did fall his way.

Nicolas Jackson: 7

Had few chances to score beyond a first minute run in behind that resulted in Micky Van de Ven turning against his own post, however his tireless work-rate meant the Tottenham backline could never rest and he brought team-mates into play well. Showed he’s been missed in recent weeks.

Noni Madueke: 6

Made a welcome return from injury when he came on as a substitute midway through the second half.







