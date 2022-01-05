Chelsea v Tottenham player ratings

Chelsea will take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs after a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

A spectator for much of the game as Spurs offered little in attack. Got down well to save a Harry Kane free-kick in what was his only save of the evening.







Marcos Alonso: 7

Silenced the taunts from the Spurs fans by intercepting Japhet Tanganga’s poor pass and setting up Kai Havertz for the Chelsea opener. Defensively sound and got forward well.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

A solid presence in the heart of the Chelsea defence and an attacking threat in the Spurs box as he and Malang Sarr dealt comfortably with Kane.

Malang Sarr: 7

Handed the task of marking Kane in the absence of Thiago Silva and come through with flying colours, with the Spurs talisman largely anonymous throughout.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

Dealt comfortably with the pace and directness of Son Heung-Min in what was a very accomplished performance from the veteran Spaniard.

Jorginho: 7

Sat in front on the Chelsea defence to great effect as he and Saul controlled the middle of the park comfortably. Used the ball intelligently in another accomplished display.

Saul: 8

His best game in a Chelsea shirt in what was a very decent showing in midfield. Used and won the ball well all game, including one outstanding tackle to thwart the progress of Son early in the second half.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

A lively display. Swung in a delightful free-kick which led to calamitous scenes in the Spurs box when Tanganga headed his attempted clearance into Ben Davies and into the net. Should have added a third goal for Chelsea but shot straight at Hugo Lloris. Missed another good chance in the second half when he blazed over the bar.

Kai Havertz: 7

Replaced at half-time after appearing to break his finger in the melee for the first goal and then taking a blow to the head following a heavy challenge. Was a lively presence prior to that and fired Chelsea in the lead after just five minutes.

Mason Mount: 6

A few decent touches from the England midfielder, who was solid rather than spectacular before being substituted for Ruben Loftus-Cheek 20 minutes from time.

Romelu Lukaku: 5

Recalled to the staring line-up following his controversial interview with Italian TV, but struggled to make an impression in front of goal. He won the free-kick for Chelsea’s second goal but squandered three good chances.

Timo Werner: 6

A typical performance from the pacy German after his half-ime introduction. Looked a threat whenever he got the ball outside the box including one fine curling effort that went just wide. But when he found himself inside it and with just Lloris to beat, he shot tamely at the Spurs keeper.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Brought on for the final 20 minutes and made one eye-catching run to tee up Lukaku but the misfiring Belgian spurned the chance.







