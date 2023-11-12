Chelsea v Man City players ratings

Chelsea and Manchester City played out a dramatic 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.









Robert Sanchez: 7

Made a magnificent full-length save to deny Erling Haaland in the first half and several more vital stops in the second period to keep City at bay. Hugely unlucky to be beaten by a huge deflection off Thiago Silva for City’s late goal.

Reece James: 7

Outstanding run and cross for Raheem Sterling to tap home Chelsea’s second goal. Taken off in the second half as the Blues continue to ease him back into the team after several injury lay-offs.

Axel Disasi: 6

Had his hands full against Haaland but stuck to his task well against the brilliant City forward on what was a difficult game for Chelsea’s defence.

Thiago Silva: 6

Ghosted in front of Haaland to glance home Chelsea’s first equaliser from Conor Gallagher’s corner and was hugely unfortunate to see his charge down of Rodri’s shot finish in the bottom corner of his own net.

Marc Cucurella: 5

Had a largely torrid game against the superb Phil Foden. Conceded a penalty with a needless tug of Haaland’s shirt and was left for dead by the England man as he set up Haaland’s second goal with a low cross.

Conor Gallagher: 7

Shook off a worrying-looking ankle injury midway through the first half to put in a admirable performance that was full of energy. His powerful shot that was saved by Ederson was turned in by Nicolas Jackson to make it 3-3.

Moises Caicedo: 6

Turned way too easily by Haaland in the build up to City’s third goal and struggled at times to contain Rodri but his pass set-up Gallagher’s shot for Chelsea’s second equaliser.

Enzo Fernandez: 5

Found it hard against City’s high-class midfield. Guilty of stepping out and leaving Manuel Akanji unmarked to head home Bernardo Silva’s cross on the stroke of half-time. Substituted midway through the second half and Chelsea looked better without him.

Cole Palmer: 9

Outstanding performance from the young winger against his former club who gave Kyle Walker a really difficult afternoon. Was the architect of Chelsea’s second goal with a perfectly-weighted pass to James. Almost scored a brilliant virtuoso goal when he skipped past three challenges only to see his shot smothered by the onrushing Ederson. Showed huge composure to slot home a late penalty after a lengthy delay.

Raheem Sterling: 8

Another terrific display from the ex-City man who played a like a man with a point to prove after being left out of the England squad yet again. Scored Chelsea’s second and was constant threat throughout.

Nicolas Jackson: 6

Anonymous for much of the game but was on hand to make it 3-3 when he fired in the rebound after Gallagher’s shot was pushed away by Ederson.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 5

Introduced in the second half but made little impact.

Armando Broja: 6

The young striker was brought on as a very late but crucial substitute. Showed great awareness and a fine first touch in the City box to forced Ruben Dias into making a panicked and reckless challenge to concede a blatant penalty which ultimately earned Chelsea a point.

Malo Gusto: 5

Came on for James and was guilty of an appalling miss when put through on goal by Sterling when with just Ederson to beat he skied the ball over the bar.







