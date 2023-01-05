Chelsea lose to Man City and injury worries worsen

Chelsea 0 Man City 1 63' Mahrez

Chelsea were edged out by the champions at Stamford Bridge and their injury worries worsened, with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic going off in the first half.

It was the Blues’ fourth defeat in six matches and heaped more pressure on boss Graham Potter, who brought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on as a fifth-minute substitute to replace Sterling and took him off midway through the second half, the striker was so poor.

In contrast, two Manchester City substitutes combined in the second half when Jack Grealish’s low ball across the box was turned in by Riyad Mahrez at the back post to secure the victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.







There is also concern about Sterling and Pulisic, while Mason Mount missed the game after picking up a knock in training.

City had the first big chance to take the lead when Ilkay Gundogan threaded Erling Haaland through on goal but his poked effort flew over the bar.

Moments before the half-time whistle, Chelsea were a whisker away from going ahead when substitute Carney Chukwuemeka cut in from the left and smacked the post with a low strike.

It was City’s turn to strike the woodwork next when Nathan Ake headed onto the post from Kevin De Bruyne’s ball in just after the restart.

Chelsea responded by again going close to an opener when Kai Havertz’s loose touch fell to Thiago Silva in the box and he fired a first-time effort just wide of the target.

But City secured the win on 63 minutes when Mahrez had the simple task of tapping in at the back post from Grealish’s pass.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Ziyech (Gallagher 68’) Zakaria, Kovacic, Cucurella (Hall 68’) Pulisic (Chukwuemeka 22’), Havertz, Sterling (Aubamayeng 5, Hutchinson 68’)

See also: Potter stands by decision to take off Aubameyang







