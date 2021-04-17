Chelsea beat Man City to reach FA Cup final
Hakim Ziyech’s goal took Chelsea to the FA Cup final.
Ziyech scored 10 minutes into the second half of a cagey semi-final at Wembley.
Mason Mount found Timo Werner in space on the left-hand side of the penalty area and the German laid the ball across for Ziyech to apply a simple finish.
It ended champions-elect Manchester City’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.
But Chelsea, who will face Leicester or Southampton in the final, are still in contention for an FA Cup-Champions League double.
City were poor and Ruben Dias spurned their best chance of an equaliser when he missed the target from close range.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva (Zouma 88), Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount (Pulisic 70), Ziyech (Emerson 79), Werner (Havertz 79).
Subs not used: Caballero, Alonso, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.