Estevao’s last-gasp goal gives Chelsea victory over Liverpool

Chelsea 2

Caicedo (14′)

Estevao (90’+6)

Gakpo (63′) Gakpo (63′)



Estevao’s stoppage-time winner – his first goal for Chelsea – gave them a dramatic victory over the champions at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went ahead with a stunning first-half strike from Moises Caicedo, who strode forward and walloped into the top corner from near the edge of the penalty area.

Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool shortly after the hour mark.

Alexander Isak knocked Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross into the path of the Dutchman, who hooked the ball in from six yards out.

But in the final moments, Marc Cucurella laid the ball across for exciting Brazilian youngster Estevao to score from close range.

Chelsea had twice gone close to regaining the lead late on – Caicedo had another rasping strike tipped onto the woodwork by keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Enzo Fernandez’s header from Estevao’s cross hit the outside of the post.

Chelsea played their part in an end-to-end second half, but their problems in the centre of defence continued.

Centre-backs Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong, playing in the absence of the sidelined Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill and the suspended Trevoh Chalobah, both went off injured.

But Enzo Maresca’s side battled on and were rewarded, with Estevao’s goal sparking scenes of wild joy among the home fans.

In fact head coach Maresca, already on a yellow card, was sent off for his celebrations.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong (Hato 68), Badiashile (Lavia 55), Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto (Estêvão 75) Garnacho (Gittens 75), Joao Pedro (Guiu 74).

Subs not used:Jorgensen, Slonina, Hato, Lavia, Emenalo, Buonanotte.