Havertz and Pulisic score in first-leg win for Chelsea

Chelsea 2 Lille 0 8' Havertz 63' Pulisic

Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a first-leg win in their Champions League round-of-16 clash.

Havertz missed an early chance when he fired over after being set up by Cesar Azpilicueta.

But the German, who led the Blues attack, with Romelu Lukaku left on the bench, put the Blues in front by heading home Hakim Ziyech’s corner.







French side Lille caused the holders some problems, but Pulisic doubled the lead by scoring after collecting a superb ball from N’Golo Kante.

On a less positive note for Chelsea, Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic went off after picking up injuries.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 51), Alonso (Sarr 80), Pulisic (Werner 80), Ziyech (Saul 60), Havertz.

Subs not used: Kepa, Bettinelli, Jorginho, Lukaku, Chalobah, Mount, Kenedy, Vale.







