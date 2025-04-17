Chelsea v Legia Warsaw player ratings

Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals of the Conference League despite a poor performance in a second-leg defeat at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw.

Filip Jorgensen: 5

Brought down forward Tomas Pekhart to concede a penalty inside 10 minutes and then should have saved the fairly weak spot-kick. Could also have been more alive to the danger when Legia’s second was headed in from close range following a corner.

Josh Acheampong: 7

Defensively solid and showed good pace on a couple of occasions to drift across the back line and stop sweeping counter-attacks.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 6

Rarely troubled by the opposition forwards, but was a source of frustration for fans at times when the Blues played too slowly out from the back.

Benoit Badiashile: 6

Comfortable alongside his partner, and clipped a few decent passes forward to start the odd attack.

Marc Cucurella: 8

Once again Chelsea’s brightest player, with plenty of running up and down the left flank. Was rewarded for his effort, and scored the host’s only goal of the night, a tap-in from inside the six-yard box. Had the ball in the net a second time but was offside in the build-up.

Reece James: 6

Slotted into a midfield role once again and set the tempo for Chelsea attacks as he sat in front of his defenders. As much of the game was played at a slow pace, he didn’t make a massive impact in the final third, and perhaps should have been playing in his preferred position at right back.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 7

Put in a shift and dealt well with a physical Legia midfield. Gave as good as he got with a few strong tackles. Popped up in pockets all over the pitch to ping passes about.

Christopher Nkunku: 6

Saw plenty of the ball and showed flashes with decent footwork in tight areas, but still struggled to make an impact on the game.

Cole Palmer: 6

Still appears to be missing the killer touch he had so often earlier this season, and was guilty of the odd wrong decision in the final third. Missed a very good chance inside two minutes after he pounced on a loose ball but fired into the side netting. Was on the end of some physical challenges from Legia players.

Jadon Sancho: 7

Was a passenger for much of the first 30 minutes before he popped up with an important assist for Cucurella’s goal. Faded again after that, but offered the biggest attacking threat of Chelsea’s starting forwards.

Nicolas Jackson: 6

Played the first 45 minutes but didn’t make a massive impact in front of goal. Did well to bring down possession when the ball was launched forward a few times.

Tyrique George: 6

Unlucky to see a second-half effort cleared off the line after replacing Jackson, and also had the ball in the net with 15 minutes to go, but it was chalked off for offside.

Noni Madueke: 7

Nearly made an instant impact off the bench when he saw his first shot cleared from under the crossbar. Was Chelsea’s most direct player, and often looked to take on his man instead of turning back.

Malo Gusto: 6

Did little to catch the eye despite playing more than 30 minutes.