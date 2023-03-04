Chelsea v Leeds line-ups: Four Blues changes, Leeds stars recalled

Under-pressure Chelsea boss Graham Potter has made three changes from the defeat at Tottenham.

Reece James and Thiago Silva are out injured and are replaced by Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.

Mateo Kovacic returns from illness and is in for Hakim Ziyech.







For Leeds, club-record signing Georginio Rutter makes his first Premier League start and there are recalls for Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Max Wober.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Badiashile, Fernandez, Kovacic, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Havertz, Fofana.

Subs: Bettinelli, Aubameyang, Chalobah, Mudryk, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Aaronson, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Rutter, McKennie, Wober.

Subs: Robles, Roca, Gyabi, Struijk, Kristensen, Gnonto, Greenwood, Joseph, Gray.







