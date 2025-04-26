Jackson’s goal gives Chelsea victory over Everton

Chelsea 1 Jackson (27′) Everton 0



Nicolas Jackson’s first-half goal moved Chelsea moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Everton started brightly and enjoyed plenty of possession – but it was Chelsea who took the lead after 27 minutes.

Jackson, unmarked 20 yards out, picked up a forward pass from Enzo Fernandez before firing a superb right-foot shot low into the corner of the net.

In the second half, Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez denied Everton substitute Dwight McNeil with an excellent reflex save, while Jackson had a late goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

The hosts held on to their lead to edge above Newcastle in the table.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Chalobah, Caicedo, Fernandez, Lavia (James 65), Neto, Palmer (Dewsbury-Hall 90), Madueke (Sancho 77), Jackson (George 90).