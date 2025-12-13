Palmer scores as Chelsea beat Everton

Chelsea 2

Palmer (21′)

Gusto (45′)

Palmer (21′)Gusto (45′) Everton 0



Cole Palmer scored on his return to the side as Chelsea picked up their first win in four Premier League matches.

The hosts were in control by half-time at Stamford Bridge, where Malo Gusto netted after Palmer’s opener.

Chelsea went ahead with a well-worked goal midway through the first half.

Wesley Fofana strode forward, Gusto collected the defender’s pass and quickly played a neat ball in to Palmer, who fired past Jordan Pickford at the England keeper’s near post.

Alejandro Garnacho then missed a great chance to double the lead when he intercepted Carlos Alcaraz’s back-pass and rounded Pickford only to shoot wide.

Chelsea came under some pressure after that, but doubled their lead somewhat against the run of play just before half-time.

Gusto, who set up the opening goal, scored the second after being involved in the build-up.

Gusto played the ball out to Pedro Neto on the right, continued his run into the box and nudged the Portuguese’s cut-back past Pickford – again at his near post.

Garnacho missed another chance early in the second half, shooting over with just Pickford to beat.

At the other end, Jack Grealish was unable to finish at the far post after being set up by Alcaraz , and Iliman Ndiaye fired against the post late on.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, James, Neto, Palmer (Santos 65), Garnacho (Gittens 65), Joao Pedro (Estevao 85).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Guiu.