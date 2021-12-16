Chelsea drop points in draw with Everton

Chelsea 1 Everton 1 70' Mount 74' Branthwaite

Chelsea’s poor spell continued as they dropped points on a disappointing night for them at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount scored for the fourth consecutive Premier League game to put them ahead with 20 minutes remaining.

But injury-hit Everton hit back with Jarrad Branthwaite’s equaliser four minutes later.







The result leaves third-placed Chelsea four points behind leaders Manchester City.

They were without a recognised striker, with Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all absent.

Lukaku, Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 along with Ben Chilwell, who in any case is out with a knee injury.

Havertz is unwell and awaiting results of a follow-up test after initially testing negative for Covid.

Christian Pulisic led the attack, supported by Hakim Ziyech and Mount.

Ziyech was the standout player in a first half Chelsea dominated without managing to score.

They had 81% possession and 13 shots at goal in that opening 45 minutes but were unable to find a way past Everton’s England keeper Jordan Pickford, who produced saves to deny Reece James, Mount and Pulisic.

And Ruben Loftus-Cheek missed a great chance for Thomas Tuchel’s side early in the second half when he headed over from close range.

Everton then enjoyed a spell of posing a threat on the counter-attack – but were hit on the break for the opening goal.

After Thiago Silva had brilliantly dispossessed Abdoulaye Doucouré, Chelsea sprang forward and James played the ball through for Mount, who fired home.

But the hosts then switched off at the other end. Anthony Gordon swung in a free-kick from the left and Branthwaite scored at the far post.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta (Chalobah 78), Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek (Barkley 65), Jorginho, Alonso (Saul 65), Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic.

