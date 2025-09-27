Chalobah sent off as Chelsea lose to Brighton

Chelsea 1 Fernandez (24′) Brighton 3

Welbeck (77′, 90’+10)De Cuyper (90’+2)



Chelsea were beaten at Stamford Bridge after playing most of the second half with 10 men after Trevoh Chalobah was sent off.

Enzo Fernandez’ goal put them ahead but Chalobah was dismissed soon after the interval.

Brighton took advantage, with Danny Welbeck equalising and Maxim De Cuyper then heading in from close range after Chelsea failed to deal with a stoppage-time corner.

There was still time for Welbeck to score again, lifting the ball over Robert Sanchez after being put in by Brajan Gruda’s pass.

Moises Caicedo, playing against his former club, played a key part in the opening goal.

Caicedo’s excellent pass found Reece James, whose deflected cross from the right was headed in by Fernandez from close range.

It was a deserved breakthrough as Chelsea had been on top – keeper Bart Verbruggen kept out Fernandez’s early free-kick and James’ curling effort.

It was a much tougher second half for the Blues, however, after Chalobah was red-carded eight minutes after the restart.

After Andrey Santos had given the ball away, Chalobah brought down Diego Gomez, who would have been through on goal.

Chalobah initially escaped without a foul even being awarded, but a VAR check established that he had denied Gomez a clear goalscoring opportunity and he was sent off.

Brighton levelled when Yankuba Minteh went past Malo Gusto and crossed for Welbeck to head powerfully past keeper Sanchez.

A late decision went the hosts’ way after another VAR review, this time when no penalty was awarded despite Yankuba Minteh being kicked in the head by Gusto’s high boot.

But there was no let-off a few minutes later, when De Cuyper netted, and Welbeck then rubbed salt into Chelsea’s wounds.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Hato (Badiashile 79), Cucurella, Santos (Acheampong 54), Caicedo, Estevao (Gusto 63), Fernandez, Neto (Lavia 79), Joao Pedro.

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Gittens, Garnacho, George, Guiu.