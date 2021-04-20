Chelsea held to draw after fans protest against ESL

Chelsea 0 Brighton 0

Chelsea were held to a draw in a poor game at Stamford Bridge, where angry fans gathered to protest against the European Super League.

The kick-off was put back 15 minutes after the Chelsea team coach was delayed by a crowd which gathered to show their disgust at the Blues being one of the clubs to sign up to the controversial new competition.







Chelsea’s technical adviser Petr Cech pleaded with fans outside the stadium to allow the coach through.

And amid widespread criticism, Chelsea and the other five English clubs that signed up for the ESL have announced their withdrawal.

On the pitch, Chelsea dropped points in the battle for a top-four finish.

Brighton were well organised and very nearly scored a late winner.

Adam Lallana shot wide after Kurt Zouma had been dispossessed.

And Danny Welbeck fired against the post after Jorginho had also given the ball away.

Chelsea: Kepa, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Mount, Alonso (Hudson-Odoi 67), Ziyech (Giroud 77), Havertz (Werner 67), Pulisic.

Subs not used: Mendy, Kante, Chilwell, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Emerson.







