Chelsea v Barrow player ratings

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick and Pedro Neto got his first goal for Chelsea as they cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Here's how we rated each player in the 5-0 win over Barrow at Stamford Bridge.









Filip Jorgensen: 6

Had a very quiet evening, but did command his box when needed and confidently claimed a couple of crosses.

Malo Gusto: 7

Looked more than comfortable on his return from injury and provided the low cross for Christopher Nkunku’s second goal. Was the most attacking of Chelsea’s back line in the first half before he was replaced by Ben Chilwell.

Axel Disasi: 6

Dealt with the limited Barrow threat well and was denied a goal of his own by a couple of smart Paul Farman saves.

Benoit Badiashile: 6

Formed a solid partnership with Disasi to help Chelsea keep another clean sheet on a quiet evening.

Renato Veiga: 6

Started at left-back over Chilwell and while he wasn’t able to push forward as much as Gusto on the other flank, he looked comfortable on the ball when stepping into midfield.

Cesare Casadei: 6

Solid against a physical Barrow midfield and got stuck in with challenges from the first whistle.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 6

Was free to float around midfield and pick up possession in deep areas, before looking for that killer pass through the lines. Unlucky not to score in the second half, drawing a good save from Farman with a half-volley that was bouncing into the bottom corner.

Pedro Neto: 8

Finished off a sweeping Chelsea move to make it 4-0 shortly after the break and also combined well with Gusto on the edge of the box in the build-up to Chelsea’s second goal.

Joao Felix: 8

Played a cheeky lobbed ball over two Barrow players to set up Nkunku for Chelsea’s opening goal and hit a free-kick off the post – and goalkeeper Farman – for the third.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 7

Put in a decent shift and showed glimpses in the first half with darting runs down the left flank, but lacked an end product. Put that right in the second half by providing the assist to Neto for Chelsea’s fourth, squaring the ball across the box.

Christopher Nkunku: 9

Tapped in for his first goal after good movement inside the box. His second was a moment of magic, flicking the ball into the bottom corner with his heel. Nkunku completed his hat-trick late on after he robbed Farman inside his own box and passed into an empty net. A fine display.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Played the second 45 minutes and while he pushed forward on occasion, he didn’t offer the same attacking threat as Gusto. Defended well when required.

Josh Acheampong: 6

Slotted into the back line in the second half to help Chelsea keep the clean sheet.

Tyrique George: 6

Played on the right side of Chelsea’s attack and got another 30 minutes under his belt. Should have scored his first senior goal, but shot wide from close range after being slipped in by Nkunku.

Marc Guiu: 5

Featured for the final 15 minutes. Still searching for his first Chelsea goal.

Carney Chukwuemeka: 6

Had a solid 15-minute cameo and picked the ball up in attacking positions, turning to drive at the retreating Barrow defence. Had a half-chance in the 90th minute, but fired his effort high and wide.








