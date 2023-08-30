Pochettino pleased to come through ‘tough’ cup tie

Mauricio Pochetinno was pleased with Chelsea’s performance against AFC Wimbledon despite a tough battle with the League Two side.

Enzo Fernandez netted the winner – his first goal for Chelsea – as they came from behind to win 2-1 and secure a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Dons went ahead at Stamford Bridge through James Tilley’s penalty.

Noni Madueke equalised, also with a penalty, in first-half injury time.







And Fernandez, on as a substitute, capitalised on a defensive error to score with 18 minutes remaining.

“It was tough but we really enjoyed it,” said Pochettino.

“I am happy with the performance overall. We were competitive and we deserve to be in the next round. There are many positive things.”

Tilley converted his spot-kick after keeper Robert Sanchez had barged into Harry Pell, before Madueke tucked away his after being brought down by Alex Pearce.

The visitors fought hard but were undone when Fernandez fired home after keeper Alex Bass’ poor clearance.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Disasi, Colwill (Gusto 65), Humphreys, Cucurella, Moreira (Jackson 45), Gallagher, Ugochukwu, Maatsen, Madueke (Caicedo 81), Burstow (Fernandez 65).

Subs not used: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Chilwell, Silva, Samuels-Smith.







