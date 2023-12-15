Chelsea trio face spell on sidelines, club confirm

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and defender Marc Cucurella face “spells on the sidelines” along with Reece James, the club have confirmed.

Sanchez limped off during last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton with a knee injury and is being assessed by the club’s medical staff, with Dorde Petrovic to start against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.







Cucurella will meet with a foot and ankle specialist after limping off in the latter stages at Goodison Park, while James is likely to spend up to a month out of action with a hamstring injury.

However, Malon Gusto and Christopher Nkunku have returned to full training and could be included in the squad this weekend.

Chelsea are still without Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Noni Madueke and Romeo Lavia.







