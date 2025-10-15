Chelsea thrash Paris in Women’s Champions League

Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal for Chelsea as they thrashed Paris FC 4-0 in the Women’s Champions League league phase.

Sandy Baltimore scored from the penalty spot and there were also goals for Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Erin Cuthbert in a resounding win for Sonia Bompastor’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Baltimore tucked away a penalty for the opener on 31 minutes after a VAR check had established that Sjoeke Nusken had been fouled in the area.

Kaneryd headed in the second eight minutes later after being set up by Thompson, who added a third early in the second half, prodding home from close range after being found by Keira Walsh’s pass.

And Cuthbert scored in stoppage time, adding the finishing touch after Sam Kerr had headed a Baltimore corner towards goal.

Guro Reiten almost added a fifth when she hit the bar.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions after eight games this season.