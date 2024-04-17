Chelsea top of WSL after beating Villa

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League.

The visitors played most of the match with 10 players after goalkeeper was Anna Leat sent off in fourth minute for handling outside her area.

Chelsea took full advantage, with Aggie Beever-Jones volleying in before Maika Hamano netted from close range to put Emma Hayes’ side in total control by half-time.

Kadeisha Buchanan headed in the third for Chelsea, whose win took them above Manchester City on goal difference with four matches of the season remaining.







