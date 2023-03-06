Chelsea to make a decision on James’ fitness for Dortmund tie

Chelsea will wait to make a decision on the availability of Reece James for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 encounter against Borussia Dortmund but N’Golo Kante has been ruled out.

However, Blues boss Graham Potter confirmed Christian Pulisic will return following the knee injury that has sidelined the American since January.







All three players returned to full training on Monday ahead the second-leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge, with the German outfit leading 1-0.

James, who has missed much of this season due to injury, sat out Saturday’s much-needed win over Leeds on Saturday with a tight hamstring, but Potter said the England international will be assessed again by the club’s medical team before a decision is made.

But the Chelsea boss said Kante, who has been out for six months, is still not up to full speed to be risked in such an important game for the club.

“It’s a complex one with N’Golo because he has had a long time out,” Potter said.

“It’ll be a case of how we get him back up to speed to play Premier League or Champions League football.

“He won’t be able to go back in for 90 minutes any time soon but the fact he is with us is exciting.

“Reece, we’ll make a decision on him tomorrow but Christian Pulisic is in the squad.”







