Chelsea through despite second-leg scare

Servette 2 Chelsea 1

(Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea scraped into the Uefa Conference League group phase despite losing their play-off second leg.

The Blues, 2-0 up from last week’s first leg, looked comfortable after Christopher Nkunku extended their aggregate lead with a 14th-minute penalty after Mykhailo Mudryk had been brought down by Keigo Tsunemoto.

But Jeremy Guillemenot fired home just after the half-hour mark after being set up by Dereck Kutesa.

And on 72 minutes, Swiss side Servetta went ahead on the night when Enzo Crivelli headed in Miroslav Stevanovic’s cross.

Nicolas Jackson then had a goal disallowed and fellow substitute Cole Palmer shot against the bar.

At the other end, Chelsea survived a scare when Timothe Cognat almost levelled the tie, curling an effort just wide.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga, Fernandez (Caicedo 63), Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke (George 63), Nkunku, Mudryk (Palmer 74), Guiu (Jackson 63).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella.








