Chelsea suffer shock home defeat against Sunderland

Chelsea 1 Garnacho (4′) Sunderland 2

Isidor (22′)

Talbi (93’+3) Isidor (22′)Talbi (93’+3)



Chelsea were beaten in injury time after they failed to build on Alejandro Garnacho’s first Blues goal.

Garnacho’s low strike through keeper Robin Roefs after a smart stepover and fine pass by Pedro Neto earned a 4th-minute lead.

But having withstood some consistent pressure from a confident Chelsea, Sunderland levelled when Wilson Isidor flicked the ball home from close range following a long throw.

Ever-increasing Blues pressure failed to create many clear chances after the break although substitute Estevao went close soon after coming on,

But a long punt forward saw Brian Brobbey hold the ball up and tee up Chemsdine Talbi, who side-footed home the wimmer.

With Chelsea on top after Garnacho’s opener following a swift break and fine pass from Pedro Neto, only some desperate defending prevented Marc Cucurella getting on the end of a divine Reece James cross, and Gaacho dragged a shot wide at the near post following a corner.

But after Isidor made it 1-1 when the Blues failed to effectively clear Nordi Mukiele’s hurled throw-in, the Black Cats had their best spell and threatened to grab a second.

Enzo Maresca’s men regained control, however, and Garnacho almost regained the home side’s lead when his effort on the stretch was blocked by a scrambling Roefs, while Trevoh Chalobah went close with a fierce long-range strike.

Both sides continued to commit men forward and press for a winner leaving gaps at the back,

Neto made a mess of counter-attack, playing a poor pass to Garancho who would have been clean through, while the introduction of Estavo off the bench lifted the crowd and so nearly brought a second home goal when his strike was deflected wide.

But despite dominating possession and territory, and forcing the Black Cats back further and further, Enzo Maresca’s men lacked creativity and were hit on the break as they desperately tried to force a winner of their own.

Chelsea: Sanchez: James, Chalobah, Acheampong [Adarabioyo, 76], Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Garnacho [Estevao, 58], Joao Pedro [George, 85], Neto [Santos, 85]; Guiu [Gittens, 76].

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Fofana, Hato, Lavia.