Chelsea stumble again in draw with Bournemouth

Palmer (pen, 15′)Fernandez (23′) Bournemouth 2

Chelsea and Bournemouth scored a flurry of first-half goals as they played out an entertaining draw.

The Blues found themselves behind early before battling back to take a 2-1 lead in a hot-tempered game that saw the visitors equalise again inside the opening 30 minutes.

A point leaves Enzo Maresca’s side in danger of dropping out of the Premier League’s top five, depending on other results this week, and without a win since early December.

Bournemouth took the lead inside six minutes with a scrappy goal.

A dangerous corner was flicked onto David Brooks, and while his initial header was saved well by Robert Sanchez, the visiting captain reacted to poke the ball over the line.

Chelsea hit back quickly to cap a chaotic opening 10 minutes. Referee Sam Barrott initially turned down a penalty shout when Estevao drove into the box and went down under Antoine Semenyo’s challenge.

After VAR recommended the official take another look at the monitor, the spot-kick was awarded. Cole Palmer made no mistake from 12 yards and swept his penalty low, beyond a diving Djordje Petrovic.

The Blues then took the lead in the 22nd minute, when Enzo Fernandez picked out the top corner with a powerful whipped effort. He had been set up by good work from Alejandro Garnacho inside the box, and a smart touch helped him find the space to finish.

But Bournemouth were level again five minutes later, when Justin Kluivert tapped in at the back post after a Chelsea head inadvertently flicked the ball on from a long throw.

The game continued at a frantic pace, and Sanchez batted away a couple of crosses to keep the visitors at bay, while Estevao directed a header wide of the post at the other end before the break.

Both teams settled in the second half, but the hosts had a sight of goal before the hour mark when Liam Delap headed over the bar after a rapid counter-attack led by Palmer and substitute Pedro Neto.

Estevao remained the dangerman, and saw a cutback turned away from underneath the Bournemouth bar, before a smart save from Petrovic also denied him soon after boos rang around Stamford Bridge as Palmer was replaced by the ineffective Joao Pedro with half an hour to play.

The final 20 minutes saw Chelsea push for a winner, and Petrovic made another big save to block Wesley Fofana’s near-post header. Fernandez also lifted a good chance over the bar after he found himself unmarked 12 yards from goal.

But despite their late pressure, Maresca’s side were unable to find another goal, and were met with boos again at full-time.

Chelsea will also be without midfielder Moises Caicedo for the trip to Manchester City at the weekend, after he picked up his fifth booking of the season.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Acheampong (James 45), Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Estevao (Gittens 92), Palmer (Pedro 62), Garnacho (Neto 45), Delap (Santos 86).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Buonanotte.