Chelsea stay top of WSL with win over West Ham

A big week for Chelsea began with a comfortable 2-0 win at West Ham to keep them at the top of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

Sam Kerr’s header gave the defending champions the dream start before the Australian then turned provider for the second.







Her cross from the byline landed right on Beth England’s toes, who tapped home to secure the visitors the victory their possession merited.

Ahead of a Champions League last 16 tie and the Continental Cup final, Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was no doubt after a quiet afternoon – and her side delivered.

Martha Thomas, who ran her socks off as the lone striker for West Ham, served an early warning by firing just wide, before Kerr struck.

England’s lofted cross was met flush by Kerr for her 12th league goal of the campaign, serving as a catalyst for sustained Chelsea pressure.

Pernille Harder stung the palms of Hammers goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, as well as firing into the side-netting just before the break.

Thomas continued to be a nuisance, beating Jonna Andersson with a lovely piece of skill before flashing once across the face of goal – but with no teammates in support.

And, moments after kick-off in the second half, England and Kerr swapped roles with the former profiting from the latter’s surging run down the wing.

Released by Niamh Charles, Kerr went right to the touchline before fizzing one to the back post, England doubling the Chelsea lead.

Guro Reiten should have had a third for Chelsea, denied by a magnificent point blank save from Brosnan, but her side had done enough.

Zecira Musovic in the Chelsea goal had little to do, ushering away an in-swinging Kenza Dali corner her only notable contribution.

Hayes said: “I thought it was a really professional performance. The early goal really helped as the conditions and the pitch didn’t really allow us to play our usual game.

“They executed the game plan I asked them to. I’m happy for both Beth (England) and Sam (Kerr) in terms of their contributions to each others goals but I’m really delighted for (Zecira) Musovic’s debut. I think she showed all her qualities and why we signed her.

“We have to roll with one game at a time. Games like this used to be a challenge for us in the past, and that’s where I think we’ve grown. We can come to places and do what’s necessary. It isn’t always about playing the type of football we want to, but doing the right things at the right times.

“It’s about getting a job done, and we spoke about that at half time. It was great to get two early goals in each half and I think that settled the team; we thoroughly deserved to win the game.”

