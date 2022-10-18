Chelsea star Kante out for four months

N’Golo Kante is expected to be out for four months after undergoing hamstring surgery, Chelsea say.

It means the France international midfielder, 31, will miss the World Cup.

Kante, whose contract is due to expire next summer, has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

He has been out since limping off during the London derby against Tottenham two months ago.

He had seemed close to a return but recently suffered a bad setback and scans subsequently revealed that surgery would be required.







