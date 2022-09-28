Chelsea star Kante back in training

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is back in training after his latest injury.

The Frenchman, who has been plagued by injuries during the past couple of seasons, has been out since last month with a hamstring problem.

He could return to the Blues squad for this weekend’s London derby at Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic, who has also been sidelined, returned to action for the United States in an international friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Pulisic played 76 minutes of the 0-0 draw in Murcia, Spain, which was his country’s final warm-up game ahead of November’s World Cup.







