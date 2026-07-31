Chelsea sign Italy midfielder Dragoni

Chelsea Women have signed Italy international midfielder Giulia Dragoni from Barcelona.

The 19-year-old, who has signed a four-year deal, spent the previous two campaigns on loan with Roma, having been monitored by Chelsea for a prolonged period.

Dragoni has earned 24 caps for Italy after making her senior international debut at the age of 16.

“I still can’t believe I have signed for Chelsea,” Dragoni said.

“When I was a child, not even in my biggest dreams did I think I would sign for Chelsea. It’s unbelievable. I’m really excited.”