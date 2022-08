Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS side Chicago Fire.

The 18-year-old has signed a six-year deal with the Blues and will return on loan to Chicago Fire for the rest of the MLS season.

Slonina came through the ranks at the United States club and was the youngest ever goalkeeper to start an MLS match at 17.

He has played 23 times in the league this season, keeping 10 clean sheets.