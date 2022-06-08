Chelsea sign France defender Perisset

Chelsea have signed France defender Eve Perisset from Bordeaux.

Perisset, 27, has joined the Women’s Super League champions on a three-year contract.

She spent two years with Bordeaux and was previously at Lyon, where she won the Champions League in 2016.

“It’s a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a Blue,” Perisset said.

“The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans later this summer at Kingsmeadow and at the famous Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said “Eve brings a wealth of experience and is a versatile player who is able to play in both full-back positions and midfield.”







