Chelsea sign defender Bjorn from Everton

Chelsea have signed Sweden defender Nathalie Bjorn from Everton.

Bjorn, 26, is the Women’s Super League champions’ first signing of the January transfer window and has agreed a contract until 2027. She has played 61 times for her country.

“To sign for one of the biggest clubs in Europe feels like part of a dream you have when you are young,” she said.







“It feels amazing. I’m very excited to get this journey started.”

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: ‘Nathalie is a very experienced, versatile player that we have been tracking for a long time.

“She is a leader, has good pace, is good on the ball, and knows our league very well.”







