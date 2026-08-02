Chelsea sign Argentina’s Barco from Strasbourg

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Argentina midfielder Valentin Barco from Strasbourg.

The 21-year-old, who has been given a seven-year contract, previously played for Brighton before moving to Ligue 1.

He was part of the Argentina squad that reached the World Cup final last month and was an unused substitute in the 2-1 semi-final victory over England.

Barco hit the headlines for an altercation with Jude Bellingham at full-time.

He will link up with Xabi Alonso’s squad after completing a mandatory break following the tournament.