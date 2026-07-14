Chelsea set to sign Malard from Man Utd

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United forward Melvine Malard in a transfer worth around £850,000.

The 26-year-old France international is set to undergo a medical ahead of her move to Stamford Bridge, where she will be reunited with Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor.

Bompastor, the former Lyon boss, previously managed Malard in France and is a known admirer of the versatile attacker, who can play centrally or out wide.

Malard, who registered 19 goal involvements in all competitions last season, told United she wanted to seek a new challenge rather than sign a new contract.

With her current deal expiring next summer, United agreed to the sale rather than lose her for free in 2027.

She is set to become Chelsea’s third arrival of the summer, following the signings of versatile Arsenal defender Katie McCabe and Japanese midfielder Manaka Matsukubo.

Her arrival will help offset the loss of star striker Sam Kerr, who recently left the Blues to join American side Gotham FC.