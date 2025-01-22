Chelsea set to sign Girma for record fee

Chelsea are set to sign United States defender Naomi Girma for a world-record transfer fee for a female player.

A fee of just under £900,000 has been agreed with San Diego Wave, paving the way for the 24-year-old centre-back to move to London.

Girma is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

She was targeted by Chelsea after Kadeisha Buchanan was sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Lyon were also keen to sign Girma but a deal has been agreed for her to join the Women’s Super League champions, who are currently seven points clear at the top of the table.

She was named US Soccer’s female player of the year for 2024 and played a key role in her country winning Olympic gold.







