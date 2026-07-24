Chelsea set to sign France defender Lacroix from Palace

Chelsea look set to sign Crystal Palace’s French defender Maxence Lacroix.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been given permission to hold talks with the Blues after an agreement between the clubs was reached.

Lacroix moving to Stamford Bridge could lead to Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah or Benoit Badiashile heading to Palace – Chalobah has previously been on loan with the Eagles.

Lacroix began his career in France with Sochaux before earning a move to German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2020.

He went on to make 130 appearances across four seasons in the Bundesliga before completing a £18m transfer to Palace in the summer of 2024.

He has since made 70 Premier League appearances and this summer he featured three times for France at the World Cup.