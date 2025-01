Chelsea are set to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old, who joined Barca from Manchester City in 2022, is heading back to the Women’s Super League after a £500,00 deal was agreed.

She left City for £400,000, which was then a record transfer fee for the women’s game.

Chelsea set a new record with their recent £900,000 signing of American defender Naomi Girma.