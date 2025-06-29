Chelsea set to seal signing of Joao Pedro

Chelsea look set to complete the signing of Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

A deal has been agreed for the Brazil international, 23, to move to west London in a deal worth up to £60m.

Chelsea are also set to tie up the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s English winger Jamie Gittens.

They were previously unable to agree a fee with the German club but negotiations have continued.

Joao Pedro is expected to fly to Philadelphia to join the Chelsea squad at the Club World Cup and could make his debut in Saturday’s quarter-final against Palmeiras.

He joined Brighton from Watford for £30m in 2023 and has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the Seagulls.

His impressive performances in the Premier League attracted interest from a number of clubs but Chelsea have won the race to sign him.

Watford will land 20% of the transfer fee as part of the deal which saw them sell the player to Brighton.